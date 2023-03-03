You don't even know the assembly system, but you want to be president - Gyapong to Kobeah

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

The dean of the National Regional Chairmen Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Kwadwo Gyapong, has urged the party's presidential hopeful, Ernest Kwabena Kobeah, to put on hold his presidential ambitions.



According to him, Kobeah should first focus on helping the party at the grassroots level before contemplating leading it nationally.



Gyapong, who made these remarks at the launch of the flagbearership campaign of former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, added that Kobeah should consider running for the parliamentary seat in his hometown in the Ashanti Region.



"We lost the elections, and he has been here from 2016 up to date, spending all his money, time and energy. At times I pity him; which funeral hasn't he attended? Today he is in Ho; tomorrow, he is in Saboda; and the 3rd day, he is in Oti.



"He is saying he is a youth, 43 years old. Fortunately, he comes from my hometown, Ashanti Mampong. Somebody who does not know the assembly concept. And you know the first thing he says is, I am not coming for the future; I'm coming for today. Who has trained you to come today?



"Who has given you that mandate? Have you even joined the branch before? Have you been an assemblyman, let alone an MP? How are you coming? You better join the line?... Here is the National Chairman; kindly leave that seat for Ernest Kwabena Kobeah to go and fight for the Ashanti Mampong seat," he said.



The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama; former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor; former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, and businessman Ernest Kwabena Kobeah are expected to compete in the NDC flagbearership election scheduled for May 13, 2023.



