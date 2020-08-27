General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

You didn’t solve dumsor, your govt only stole money – Kennedy Agyapong to Mahama

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has posited that former president John Dramani Mahama deserves no credit for solving the power crisis that engulfed the nation.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, in their attempt to end the crisis, the Mahama administration entered into deals that cost the country huge sums of money.



The outspoken lawmaker alleged that John Mahama fleeced the country of huge amount of monies in the various power deal he signed.



He asked that instead of claiming credit, Mahama and Ghanaians should rather thank the Akufo-Addo government for ensuring constant supply of electricity.



“It’s pathetic for Mahama to say that he solved dumsor. In his attempt to solve dumsor, he rather brought us losses. They were a lot of criminal activities. They signed take or pay agreement with fifteen power producing companies. 60% of power production by companies were not needed but because of his bogus agreement, we had to pay.



“We were paying $500,000 every year and it was going to waste. The NDC stole a lot of money. They are thieves, big time criminal,” Kennedy Agyapong intimated.



The NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has for long touted himself as the president who ended the crisis before he was voted out in 2016.



Earlier this month, Mahama asked the NPP not to claim credit for a situation that he solved before leaving power in 2017.



“We were faced with the 'dumsor' crisis and I had gone to parliament and pledged that I was going to solve it. Today I am credited with ending 'dumsor'.



“Our colleagues (NPP) think that Ghanaians have a short memory. In 2016 there was no load shedding. How can you end a power crisis without adding one single megawatt of power to our national generation? It is not possible,” Mr Mahama said.





