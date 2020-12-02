Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

You could not pay allowances for a few people, how will you absorb fees? – Awuku asks Mahama

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku has questioned how the National Democratic Congress will be able to absorb tertiary fees after the same party cancelled teacher training and nursing training allowances during their administration.



He cautioned Ghanaians about promises of the NDCs while urging the opposition party to “cut the joke.”



Speaking on Citi news, Sammy Awuku said the NDC does not have the blueprint or policy document on how they seek to roll out the free tertiary education.



“Let’s cut the joke. There is this Akan saying that if someone who has nothing promises you the world, you have to be careful of the person. It was this same person who cancelled the teacher training and nursing training allowances when he was President.”



“If he could not pay these allowances for a few people, how will he be able to absorb the fees of these students? It is clear that they have no blueprint or policy document on how to roll this out,” he indicated.





The NDC in a press release announced it would to absorb the fees of all fresh entrants into the various tertiary institutions from the 2020/2021 academic year when voted into power come December 7.



The policy, dubbed “FA NINYINAA” will be an addition to the party’s “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to continuing students in tertiary institutions across the country.

