You collapsed banks, Taadi girls died and you say you’re a leader - MP to Akufo-Addo

MP for Buem constituency, Mr Daniel Kwesi Asiamah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency, Mr Daniel Kwesi Asiamah, has asked the governing New Patriotic Party to revise their notes for describing President Akufo-Addo as leader Ghanaians can trust.



Reacting to comments that the 2020 general polls were about leadership and that President Akufo-Addo was more of a leader than former President John Dramani Mahama, he slammed the NPP, saying Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lacks what it takes to be called a leader.



The legislator wondered why the president would be described as a leader when Ahmed Hussein Suale, an investigative journalist, was killed for doing his work.



He quizzed why the president refused to react to the kidnapping and murder of three Takoradi girls.



”NPP is talking about leadership. What did he do when the Takoradi girls were kidnapped and killed? The NPP is talking about leadership, but he is the president, and yet Ahmed-Suale, was murdered. What type of leadership did he show? These are the questions we should be asking. What did he do with the report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence report? This is the man the NPP claims is a leader.



He continued: ”Nana is the leader who collapsed banks and other financial institutions in the country. He and his cousin Ken Ofori-Attaa collapsed banks in the name of clean-up. What leadership did he show? He collapsed banks and left Databank because his cousin is the owner.”



”The NPP should revise their books. Where is the leadership? Nana Addo is not a leader when they have not accounted for the Covid-19 loans. What did they use the money to do? We asked them to account for the loans, but they refused. So, where is the leadership? They are abusing power. The government is using state vehicles meant COVID-19 public education for their campaign.”

