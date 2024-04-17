'You can't steal Mahama's legacy and disregard him with your hypocrisy' - Ashanti NDC chides Akufo-Addo over Ameri Power Plant

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC communication bureau has scolded the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP administration for being hypocrites, selfish and deceptive. They revealed this in a press conference on Tuesday.



The press conference which was in connection with the renaming of the AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant was addressed by the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Abass Nurudeen (Esq).



Describing it as thievery, hypocrisy and deceptive behaviour of the NPP, Abass said, the NDC does not see why the government would spend huge state resources to transfer the AMERI Power Plant to Kumasi and rename it to discredit the former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



"Why would the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government waste scarce state resources to recommission a power plant that has already been commissioned in 2015?



"Why is the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government seeking to change the name of the power plant from Ameri to K1TPP?"



"How does the mere recommissioning and renaming of the power plant from Ameri to K1TPP help resolve the financial crisis that is the main cause of the intermittent power outages we're currently experiencing as Ghanaians?" he quizzed.



Mr. Abass who describes it as extravagant cost, could not fathom why a mere relocation of the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze in the Western Region to Kumasi could cost $35 million, which is over three times more than the $10 million Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is soliciting to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



He said it was very unfortunate that the NPP government virtually wants to discredit everything good things done by former president John Dramani Mahama with impunity.



"They started with the Kumasi Airport phase 2 project, which is one of President Mahama's towering achievements in the Ashanti Region and now the renaming of Ameri Power Plant to K1TPP."



He said it was worth noting that when 'dumsor' was collapsing the businesses of inhabitants of the Ashanti Region and beyond, it was John Mahama's Ameri Power plant that was brought in to save the situation.



"This affirms the widely held view by many that indeed President Mahama took bold and decisive steps to solve "dumsor' and even eight years after leaving office, it is his interventions that continue to sustain the energy sector.



He finally urged Ghanaians especially those within the Ashanti region to keep faith with President John Mahama in the upcoming elections as he represents the safest and most experienced to lead Ghana out of the current economic woes we have been plunged into by the current government.