You can’t bring the Presidency into disrepute in the name of corruption fight - Amidu warned

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

A Lecturer with the University of Ghana (UG), Dr Kingsley Nyarko has advised former Special Prosecutor (SP) Martin Amidu to respect the highest office of the land; currently occupied by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Martin Amidu should respect such a high of the President. You can’t say anything about the presidency in the name of fighting corruption”, Dr Kingsley Nyarko fumed during a panel discussion monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso in the Kumasi metropolis, the recent epistle by Mr Martin Amidu, the anti-corruption crusader against the government over the Agyapa deal is unfortunate.



“It was needless for Martin Amidu to talk the way he is talking. The media banter is unnecessary. He should know he is dealing with the President of the Republic,” Dr Kingsley Nyarko told host of the show.



Mr Amidu last Friday hit back at the Presidency after Akufo-Addo received his resignation letter.



In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Mr Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the kingpin of corruption.



He furthered that all the response from the presidency concerning his resignation and line of work were full of ‘public deceptions and propaganda’ which needed to be debunked.



Amidu described the NPP flagbearer as a president who took the presidential “oath while looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

