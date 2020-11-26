Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

You can only vote on December 1 if you’re on Special Voting List – EC

A military man voting during a special voting exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has published the names of voters who would be voting in the Special Voting exercise on December 1, 2020.



A statement issued by the electoral body said the list has been published on their website.



It said the publication of the list will allow the voters to know the polling stations to vote to ensure a smooth exercise.



The statement further indicated the voters on the Special Voters list will get the opportunity to only vote on December 1, 2020.



Failure to vote on the said date would mean that the voters would not vote on December 7, 2020.



The list includes personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formerly BNI, the Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Information Services Department.



The rest are the National Ambulance Service, Customs Service, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and the National Media Commission (NMC).

