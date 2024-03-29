You can dislike the Chief Justice, but don't accuse her of being bias - Gary Nimako to NDC

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Lawyer and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gary Nimako Marfo, has described as “worrying” continuous attacks by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.



According to him, the Chief Justice cannot be everyone's favourite but the NDC's deliberate attack must be condemned.



“To blame the Chief Justice, I don't understand it. You may not like the woman, no problem, but you can't accuse her of being biased when a plaintiff is not flowing its case,” Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo told NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie' in an interview.



His comment was after the NDC criticized Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for what they term as "palpable bias" in scheduling political cases in the country.



According to the NDC, the Supreme Court has not displayed impartiality in arraigning and adjudicating "political cases" brought before it.



This criticism follows the Supreme Court's decision to schedule a hearing for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on a writ filed by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor at the Supreme Court.



Dafeamekpor sought to restrain the Speaker of Parliament and the Chamber from vetting and approving certain ministers of State referred to the House for consideration and appointments.



In a statement signed by the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the party expressed shock over the prioritization of the Dafeamekpor case for hearing, especially ahead of the case of Richard Dela Sky v. Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General.



But lawyer Gary Nimako said their claims are frivolous.