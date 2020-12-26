General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

You can be in church and not be saved – Prophet Oduro tells church on Christmas Day

Rev Isaac Oduro Kofi

Founder and Leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Rev Isaac Oduro Kofi has called on Christians to strive to have a relationship with God as it is the surest way to achieving salvation.



In his Christmas Day sermon delivered on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the head branch of his church in Tesano, Rev Oduro said there is a difference between being religious and being a Christian.



According to him, there is the need for every believer to see the difference between religion and Christianity emphasizing that being a true Christian implies that one has been able to build a relationship with Jesus Christ, through whom salvation is guaranteed.





“Religion is when you come to church. We preach, you shout, you say amen and all that. That is religion, I use this opportunity to tell everybody if you have been in religion all this while please come out of it and have a relationship with Jesus Christ the son of the living God who is able to deliver you and save you,” he stated.



For Christians, Jesus Christ as outlined in the book of John Chapter 14, is the conduit through whom salvation and access to God is assured.



It is therefore a point for every preacher to reiterate this, especially on Christmas day that is used to commemorate his birth.



On Christmas day, GhanaWeb visited churches including Rev Oduro’s Alabaster International Ministry, Bishop Salifu Amoako Atta’s Alive Chapel International and Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s Perez Chapel International.







In all the sermons shared by the church leaders on Christmas day, the leaders of the churches GhanaWeb visited, admonished their followers to use the birth of Jesus Christ to renew their faith and relationship with the “son of God.”





