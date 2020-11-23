Religion of Monday, 23 November 2020

You belong to Christ not politicians, avoid self-promotion – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, has charged some 34 newly-ordained bishops, apostles and pastors of Perez Chapel, to discharge their duties devoid of political and social influences.



Bishop Agyinasare made the call during a consecration and ordination service held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.



In all, five bishops, eight apostles were consecrated while 21 pastors were ordained.



Bishop Agyinasare urged the newly-consecrated and ordained men and women of God to be cautious against self-promotion.



According to him, so many “great ministries” have “split and the church damaged by solo acts”.



“Some people will rather be a Bishop of 20 people than an associate team member of a 2,300-member church. Don’t try to take what God has not given you because it will eventually destroy you”, Bishop Agyinasare warned the new bishops, apostles and pastors.



He admonished: “Remember that it is God who promotes, so, don’t force and promote yourself. There are people who make themselves apostles, bishops, everything but nobody can take this office upon himself”.



“You have to be careful to allow doors to open for you because if you don’t allow doors to be opened for you and you kick down a door, you may be surprised that you’ll find the devil behind that door so wait for the door to open for you”, he counselled.



Expressing gratitude to Bishop Agyinasare on behalf of the new ministers, Bishop Raymond Acquah said it has always been his dream to be robed as a Bishop.



“I remember way back in 1998, at the first Word Miracle International Youth Camp; I was about 18 or 19 years old and the Presiding Bishop came to climax the camp meeting and in preaching, one of the things he said is that: ‘One day, some of you will become bishops’. When I heard him say that, I was very excited in my spirit because seeing you on the pulpit wearing the robe, I always longed that one day, I’ll also wear that robe.



“Today, as our destiny-helper, God has used you to make our dreams, our aspirations, our vision, our desires come to pass and we stand here to say thank you”, he said.



“You’ve been to us like Moses was to Joshua. In Numbers chapter 27, God instructed Moses to lay hands on Joshua and take some of the honour upon him and put it on Joshua. Today, we’ve seen you take some of the honour upon your life and you’ve put it on us”, he noted.

