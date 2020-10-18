Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

You begged to be tried but you’ve messed up - Hardi Yakubu to Akufo-Addo

Member of th Economic Fighters League, Hardi Yakubu has failed Ghanaians after he begged to be given the chance to be president.



In a post, Hardi Yakubu said Ghanaians would have been told how competent and credible Nana Addo was if he had not become president.



He noted that the appeal by the current president in 2016 to be elected as president and his promises to provide a different form of leadership was all a farce.



In 2016, the then flagbearer of New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo challenged Ghanaians to kick him out if they vote for him and he does not deliver as President.



“This year, try me too. Give me the chance to show you what I can do. Four years is not so far away. If I come and I don’t succeed, kick me out. God knows my heart and I can assure you that I won’t disappoint you. Progress and prosperity are what I am offering the people of Ghana,” the former attorney stated when addressed a gathering of Muslim clerics and Chiefs of Settler communities in Derma in the Tano South constituency in the Brong Ahafo region on Sunday.



“This talk of the NPP being anti-Northerners is simply not true. When you go into the history books, all the leaders of the tradition from which the NPP emerged from are Northerners. The tradition we belong to is called the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition. Dombo hailed from the North. Jato Kaleo, Abaayifa Karbo, Yakubu Tali, B.K Adama, Imoro Salifu, C.K. Tedam, were all Northerners who started our party,” he said.



He continued, “In my attempts at the Presidency, I have stuck with my running mate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who comes from Walewale and is also a Muslim. President Kufuor, before he won the 2000 election, and during the entire tenure of office chose a running mate from North, in the person of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who hailed from Yendi. So if somebody says the NPP hates Northerners and Moslems, it can never be true. The records do not show that.”



But Hardi Yakubu says the President has failed Ghanaians.



His post read: “Had Akufo-Addo not become President, some who had witnessed him in opposition would in future have been telling their children and grandchildren about a God-sent leader we never had, just like J.B. Danquah".



"Danquah is being hailed as the leader we never had. But some of the things the guy founded or led died within a short period. In 1932, he founded the West Africa Times, three years later, the newspaper died. UGCC which they claim he was leader of was disbanded in 1951 following its abysmal performance in that year’s elections, i.e. four years after its formation. Yet because he didn’t become President, some would have us believe how fantastic he would have been".



"Ghanaians gave Akufo-Addo the chance he begged for but they’ve seen that it was all a farce".



