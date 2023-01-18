You are wicked – Ex-police officer calls out Akufo-Addo over Debt Exchange programme

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A retired senior police officer, Franklin Nertey, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for plunging Ghana into serious debt.



In a viral social media video, the former policeman accused the president of failing to heed to advice in the management of the economy.



According to him, he is on the verge of losing his livelihood after he invested his gratuity in government bonds.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this morning I come in peace. My name is ASP retired Franklin Nartey. I have served Ghana through the police service for over 24 years.



I used my gratuity to purchase a two-year government bond which was supposed to mature in September this year, 2023. Your idea is that because you have misgoverned Ghana, I will not receive my money which I toiled hard to purchase the bond from a commercial bank.



"It is not an armed robber who has attacked me to take my money, it is rather the president we have voted for to look after us,” he added.



The government of Ghana is under heavy pressure following the announcement of a Domestic Debt Exchange programme aimed at varying the terms of existing government bonds.



The policy which forms part of conditions by the government to attain a $3 billion IMF loan, has received resistance from various quarters including individual holders of government bonds.



ASP Nertey in the video revealed that he invested his entire gratuity in a government bond which was expected to mature later this year.



But according to him, he stands to lose the money he gained as part of his over twenty-four years of service in the police.



“The time you were renting private jets for £18,000 an hour, people warned you but you did not listen. When you were appointing so many ministers into your government people warned you and you didn’t listen.



"Today, because of your incompetence, the gratuity I received from my toil to take care of myself is being taken away from me by you until 2033. I have no idea if it is my children or grandchildren you want to come and inherit it.



"President, in all humility, let your cousin’s bank which has benefited from all the loans you contracted use their profit to pay for your debts and give me back my money. Nana Addo, you are very wicked!” ASP Nertey said in the video.



Watch video below:















GA/SARA