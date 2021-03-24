You are uninformed – Tereo Kwame Marhguy clashes with Angel Carbonu

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Things got slightly heated between Angel Carbonu, the president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers and Tereo Kwame Marhguy, father of one of the two students who have been rejected by Achimota School after the former accused the latter of not being tactful in his handling of the issue.



The two men traded salvos on Joy News with Angel Carbonu inferring that the posture of Tereo Kwame Marhguy contributed to the school’s decision to reject his son.



He suggested that the parents of the student should have been more diplomatic in their approach instead of running to the media.



Angel Carbonu who was reacting to a ‘history lecturer’ offered by RMarhguy on why the rules of Achimota should be scrapped, said that the arrogant posture of parents is what prevented their children from being granted special dispensation.



He rejected the lesson by Marhguy, stating that he is in no position to educate him on such matters.



“The attitude that the gentleman has exhibited to you, thinking that he is coming to teach me anything new is what reflected in his behaviour at Achimota School. He thinks he knows more than those who handle the school and he is now coming to lecture me African and Rasta history. I don’t need it from him. He has nothing to teach me.



But Marhguy fired back, slamming Angel Carbonu for speaking from a position of ignorance.



He quizzed why a teacher of such repute will continue to embrace practices that were imposed on Ghanaians by the colonial masters.



“He is coming from a well-uninformed position and it is very sad that you have a person like this that you call a team. He does not inform himself. The point remains that he is not informed. The first thing you have to look at is where the rules in those schools came from. Those rules are archaic rules that came from colonialism and you have to check the history.”



Angel Carbonu protested and rejected what he claims to be name-calling but Marhguy continued with the history lessons much to the chagrin of his co-panellist.



