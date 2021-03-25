'You are spewing garbage’ – Blakk Rasta chides NAGRAT President after comments on Achimota school

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta, the popular host of Taxi Driver on Zylofon FM, has described as “garbage”, National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) President Angel Carbonu’s suggestion that Rastafarians should set up their own school and educate their children.



According to Blakk Rasta, Angel Carbonu's comments are disrespectful and should be treated with contempt.



“Listen to the garbage that this idiot of a NAGRAT President is spewing […]. These are the same people who become terrorists in the future; they have no tolerance for anybody,” Blakk Rasta chided. “These are the people you see with big bodies, big everything, but small minds. NAGRAT most of the time is on demonstrations left, right and centre; in a form of strikes with a lot of people supporting you night and day, and this is the garbage you spew?”



Blakk Rasta charged that people like Angel Carbonu should not head any public institution.



“I am so angry that I have no respect for NAGRAT until this idiot is taken out…this is a man we used to have some respect for, but his recent utterances have exposed him as a man with no brains,” he repudiated Carbonu further.



The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday commented on the trending matter of Achimota Senior High School rejecting two students because they wear dreadlocks.



He said: "I don't even know why the Rastafarians don't have their own schools, because they've been in this country for a very long time."



He added: “We expect that if you want to be in that school, you obey the rules and regulations. The rules and regulations of an institution are not chosen and picked by individuals; they become standard and ought to be obeyed by anyone who wants to access the school.”