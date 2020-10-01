Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

You are not a devoted NPP member if you go independent – Akufo-Addo tells defeated MP aspirants

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said all defeated parliamentary aspirants who plan contesting the 2020 parliamentary elections as independent candidates have no respect for him and hence he can not work with such individuals.



Addressing the people of Ahafo Ano in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, the President stated: “Anybody who stands as an independent candidate is not a devoted supporter of the NPP. Especially when I have called on you and you refused to honour my invitation that means you have no respect for me and I can’t work with people who have no respect for me.”



The President’s comments come after a member of the Party, Kwabena Osei Bonsu reportedly threatened to file nomination papers as an independent candidate in the Ahafo Ano North constituency.



The president explained that Osei Bonsu declined his invitation to the Presidency to address the latter's concerns.



President Akufo-Addo called on the electorate to vote massively for Sanid Suleman Adamu, the incumbent MP who has been nominated by the NPP because the party's nominee is "someone he can comfortably work with."





