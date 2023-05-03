You are important vehicle for information dissemination - GGSA Director-General to journalists

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 50 journalists from selected media houses in the Ashanti Region have received training on reporting on earth tremors and other seismic activities.



The one-day sensitization program organized by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) was to equip journalists with the requisite knowledge on the mandate and activities of the GGSA and the key role it plays in detecting earth tremors.



In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the GGSA, Mr. Isaac Mwinbelle disclosed that his outfit acknowledges the role of the media as a tool for the dissemination of information hence the decision to partner them and bridge the gap between the GGSA and the public.



He mentioned that the workshop was to empower the media practitioners with the knowledge on providing accurate reportage on seismic occurrences and activities of the GGSA.



“The mandate of the authority has been amongst others to conduct a geological investigation, conduct seismic monitoring for the country, and to advice government on issues of geoscience as well as being the national repository of all geological information”, he stated.



“We find it necessary to come to the Ashanti Region to use the media in the region to help educate the public on the mandate of the GGSA and get them to know exactly what we are doing in terms of national development,” he added.



Mr Isaac Mwinbelle also gave a comprehensive and overarching presentation on the mandate, division, and other key aspects of the GGSA.



He, among other things, enumerated that the mandate of the GGSA is to “develop and maintain a National Seismic Network to monitor earthquakes, tsunamis and mine blast and monitor and evaluate geological hazards and risks for public safety”.



Mr. Nicholas Opoku the head of Seismic Division of the GGSA through a series of demonstrations, sensitized the media practitioners on the safety measures to take in the wake of earthquakes.



The media practitioners commended the GGSA for the seminar which they describe as timely due to recent earth tremors recorded in some parts of the country.