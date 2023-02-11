You are home - Volta Region welcomes Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Contributor

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, received a rousing welcome when he visited Ho, the Volta Regional capital, as part of his national engagement tour.



The milling crowd poured onto the streets of Ho to wave and cheer him on with chants of 'No Alan, No Vote,' and placards extolling his virtues such as 'The Unifier,' 'The Only Hope for 2024', 'Alan welcome Home,' were ample indications of their choice of who was to lead the NPP for the 2024 general elections



One elated supporter, Ablah Dzifa, said, "We are happy that AlanCash has visited us in person. We have been waiting for this moment for some time."



She added: "This time around, our votes are for 'AlanCash', and no form of intimidation from any quarter will be entertained since we are all optimistic that the party can only 'Break the 8' with Alan as our leader and the whole of Volta Region is behind him."



