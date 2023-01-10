You’re fearless and courageous – NDC praises Archbishop Agyinasare

Religion of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has described Founder and Presiding Archbishop of the Perez Chapel International, formerly the Word Miracle Church International Charles Agyinasare as a courageous and fearless man of God who speaks up in times of crises.



Giving reasons why the NDC chose the Perez Chapel International for its thanksgiving to the Lord, Mr Asiedu Nketiah explained that Archbishop Agyinasare is someone who admonishes the NDC and other political parties when they go wrong and therefore the NDC found it worthwhile to give thanks to the Lord for how far he has brought the party in his Church.



“The other consideration was that the nation is in crises. And when the nation gets into crises, we need courageous, fearless men of God who will speak up. So we looked around and we realized that there is this Archbishop who admonishes NDC strongly when he considers that we have done something wrong.



"And he doesn’t end there, when he considers that other people have done something wrong, he speaks up.



"And so we said that if for nothing at all, maybe there are many things we have done wrong, so let’s go and see how the auditor [Archbishop Charles Agyinasare] will mark us. So that is why we are here,” Mr Nketiah said.



In a lightheaded manner, he said that the NDC had chosen the Perez Chapel International because the church has managed to turn the NDC’s “bad boy” Samuel George, MP for Ningo Prampram from to an elder.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah was accompanied by other national executives to the church to give thanks.