General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Why most marriages fail in Ghana - Bishop Agyinasare reveals

Bishop Agyinasare & wife, Rev Vivian Agyinasare renewed their vows on their 35th wedding anniversary

General Overseer of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare says couple who fail to prepare for marriage before entering is bound to fail the bane of failed marriages on the country



According to him, it is better for one to be well educated about marriage before entering into it especially the younger generation.



“Most marriages don’t last because people don’t prepare for it. Anything you don’t prepare for, you abuse it and you take it for granted”, he told an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“And so if you don’t prepare for marriage; you don’t know who a husband is, you don’t know who a wife is and you go into a relationship you abuse the relationship”.



He further said “…and so as a young man when I decided to marry, I read all I could get on marriage, my wife also read all she could get on marriage because we didn’t see people who have married and not done a second marriage that successfully. And so we taught we were going to do that till death do us apart.”



He pointed out that he has been married for 35 years and has no regrets entering into that union that has produced wonderful children.



“I’ve been married for 35 years. Marriage is the only institution that you receive a certificate before you go into the institution; I don’t know why God made it that way. Most marriages don’t last because people don’t prepare for it.” He stressed.

