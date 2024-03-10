Yendi NPP Youth pushes for NEC to announce outcome of disputed parliamentary primaries

Regional News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The Progressive Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Yendi has urged the party's National Executive Council to make public its decision on the disputed Yendi parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



The group says the delays in communicating the decision are making it difficult for the party to organize itself.



"If this continues, it will create a void, making it difficult for us to get together as a family as quickly as possible" Alhaji M.M Shaban, Convener of the group told journalists after a peace walk in Yendi on Saturday.



He said the announcement of the final decision of the NEC will "settle the dust for us to forge ahead with our campaign for DMB and FAM for the December 7th, 2024 General Elections".



The peace walk, according to the Progressive Youth of NPP was in preparation towards the 2024 General Elections.



Mr Shaban said the peace walk went beyond showing support for the MP of the area and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to cultivating a strong and cohesive grassroots movement that would unite the party in its purpose and objectives.