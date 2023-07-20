Yendi MP declares Bawumia winner for upcoming NPP flagbearership elections

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the upcoming Presidential Primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the son of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama, the support Dr. Bawumia is getting from the MPs is not a fluke since they control the majority of delegates in their constituencies.



Speaking to Starr News Farouk Aliu Mahama argued that one of the leading contenders of the flagbearership slot Alan Kyerematen is a fine brain and will be needed as a minister under a future Bawumia administration.



The Yendi MP also took on another aspirant Boakye Agyarko for disclosing other losing aspirants will throw their weight behind one candidate against the establishment candidate which is Bawumia should there be a run-off.



“Can’t you see for yourself, the MPs are speaking and declaring, we have gone past the stage where you Bawumia have these kinds of MPs. Now, let’s come back to the scope. The Ashanti region has 47 MPs and 43 to 45 have openly declared with videos and evidence.



“Greater Accra you saw it and I told you Northern region is nine out of nine for Dr. Bawumia. Do the numbers and you will see it, it is not by Bawumia’s might, it is not by his strength. It is that we need somebody who will lead us to victory. Who will floor John Mahama and end his political career,” Mr. Farouk stated.



He continued: “So we are saying that Bawumia is a force to reckon with and we are on our way to victory. Let me give you the scenario for Yendi Constituency and I did the album in my constituency. We have 800 people in the album and I control 700 people in the album.”