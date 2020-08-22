Regional News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Year of Roads: Residents satisfied with work on Atebubu-Kwame Danso road

The road is under construction

Correspondence from Bono East



Residents who ply the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road in the Bono East region have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing upgrading works on the road.



According to them, the contractor since the commencement of work some three months ago has lived up to expectation.



They revealed with the evidence they have seen and the intensity put into the construction of the road so far, they are optimistic that the road will be completed as scheduled.



They told Ghanaweb that with the contractor on-site working seriously, there is a clear indication that the ‘year of roads’ is not a mirage but a reality.



Becky, a dealer in herbal drugs and a regular user of the road lamented how the road which connects Atebubu and Kwame Danso has over the years been a headache for road users because of its deplorable nature.



She revealed that the completion of the road will come as a relief to residents as it will reduce the travel distance between the two towns.



“As you can see the road is in a very bad state. This is the road that people use to transport foodstuffs and other materials. Looking behind me shows that there is work on-going but there is a lot to be done so we are appealing to the contractor to continue at the same rate,” she noted.



Paul Milla who described the road as “linking road” expressed satisfaction with the on-going project but urged the contractor to continue the work as scheduled as the road is a priority for them.



He said: “This is the almighty Atebubu-Kwame Danso road. This road has never seen any major facelift but thankfully there is a contractor on the road as we have all seen for ourselves that the work is on-going. You know because the road is terrible, you have to spend a lot of time before you reach your destination. There is still a lot of work to be done and we want the contractor to expedient action”.



Meanwhile, the Dawoakwahene and spokesperson for the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom, on behalf of the Atebubu Traditional Council has commended the government for being a listening President and awarded the road on contract.



Nana Boakye Yiadom, however, appealed to the contractor to complete the project as scheduled as it a priority road for the people in the area.



The upgrading of the 35 kilometers Atebubu-Kwame Danso is captured under the government’s much-touted year of roads projects.



The contract awarded to Justmoh Construction Limited is expected to be completed within 18 months.

