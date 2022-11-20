Yaw Twenekrom residents worried over bamboo-supported school structure

Regional News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Bono Region



Residents of Yaw Twenekrom in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region have expressed concern over the sad state of the Yaw Twenekrom D/A Primary School.



The concerned residents have bemoaned that the current state of the school makes it difficult for effective teaching and learning to take place.



According to the Assembly Member for the Asantekrom-Yaw Twenekrom Electoral Area, Takyi David, the bamboo-supported structure being used as a classroom is not fit for teaching and learning.



He added that the nature of the structure coupled with that the dusty floors and other challenges in the school affected enrollment as many pupils have dropped out and joined other schools.



“The school is in a very bad state and because of that bamboo sticks have been used to support the structure. This does auger well for effective teaching and learning as pupils encounter a lot of distractions”.



A worried School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman, George Ankamah, indicated that they have made several efforts to get a new school building over the years but all those efforts have proven futile.



“We are not happy with the state of the school but despite the several efforts we have made over the years the needed help has not come for us to get a new school building.”



He added that they are very much concerned about the condition of the school and are appealing to the Jaman North District Assembly, non-governmental organisations, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid in the interest of the children.



“This is an appeal we are putting across to non-governmental organisations as well as other benevolent bodies to come and support us so that we can put up a new school building to promote effective teaching and learning."