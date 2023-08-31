Yapei Kusawgu NPP Polling Station execs. demand immediate removal of DCE

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Polling stations executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah region are demanding for the immediate removal of the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) Hon. Salia Kamara over alleged mismanagement of the district assembly common fund.



According to them, the DCE has awarded scholarships meant for needy but brilliant students to his cabals.



Addressing the media, the convener for the press conference, Dari Ishawu alleged that Hon. Salia Kamara does not support the party structures and turned deaf ears to advice from the regional minister and regional executives.



According to him, the DCE is sabotaging the presidential ambitions of the vice president following his mismanagement of the farm inputs supplied by the flagbearer hopeful.



He claimed that some actions of Hon Salia Kamara have resulted in forfeiture of the district premix fuel for over two years causing misery among fisherfolks in the constituency.



Dari Ishawu, a polling station executive thinks the DCE is splitting the party into factions which is creating tension among the constituency executives and the DCE himself.



He accused the DCE of allegedly selling some of the farming implements before transporting them to the district.



The polling station executives believe the misrule of the DCE is hampering the development of the district and called on the President to sack him from office.