Yamoransa Model Labs Program end 2-day STEAM conference in Accra

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: Leonard Agyei, Contributor

The Yamoransa Model Labs Program in a 2-day conference on Science, Technology, Engineering, ARTS and Mathematics (STEAM) education, dubbed Annual Impact and RoundTable Discussion (AIRTAD ‘23) and Robotics Competition brought together Stakeholders in the STEM education industry to discuss the impact of their various organisations on STEM education in Ghana and beyond.



Funded by the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) in partnership with the Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) and managed by IMPLEMENTERS, the Yamoransa Model (YM) Labs Program hosted its Sophomore Edition of the Annual Impact Roundtable Discussion (AIRTAD '23) and Robotics Competition from February 20 - 21, 2023, at the Accra Digital Centre, in Accra, Ghana.



The theme for this year's AIRTAD and Robotics competition was " THE YM LABS PROGRAM - BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE & SUSTAINABLE STEAM EDUCATION FOR THE FUTURE."



The Sophomore Edition attracted key industry personalities in the STEAM industry who shared great strides achieved as well as some herculean hurdles to be surmounted.



During the roundtable discussion, Mr. Japhet Aryiku, Executive Director of HAF, emphasised the importance of STEAM education in finding solutions to the challenges facing society today, particularly those related to environmental sustainability.



He added that STEAM education teaches students how to apply their skills and knowledge to find sustainable solutions that do not harm the environment.



On the subject of STEAM, Mr. Kafui Prebbie revealed that although STEM-literate society, ensures that community members can acquire the skills and knowledge needed to work in a competitive world, it is necessary to marry it with Arts, hence the term STEAM Education.



He explained that science and technology can be a bit complex and can be an impediment to efficient communication if not properly trained. Stating that there is the need to find a fine balance to simplifying these ideas detailed and strategically in order to make STEM innovations accessible.



Prof Elsie Effah Kauffman- STEM education is critical to meeting the changing demands of today's workforce. It encompasses a range of experiences and skills, with each STEM component making a valuable contribution to all-around education.







The program highlights the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math, in providing an understanding of the world, preparing young people to work in an environment full of high-tech innovation, improving problem-solving skills, and analysing information, to eliminate errors and make conscious decisions when designing solutions.



STEM education combines these disciplines into a cohesive system, preparing professionals who can transform society through innovation and sustainable solutions.