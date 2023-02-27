Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresah is the founder of Savannah Region - President Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Monday, 27 February 2023

President Akufo-Addo has described the late overlord of Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa Essa I as the founder of the Savannah Region who has been a blessing during his presidency.



In a tribute during the 7th-day adua (prayers) of the later Overlord in Damongo in the Savannah Region, the President said he will remember his role as a member of the three eminent chiefs in resolving the Dagbon Chieftaincy brouhaha.



He said one can not touch on the creation of the Savannah Region without mentioning the late Yagbonwura Asulemana Tuntumba Bore Essa I because he gave birth to everything leading to its current state.



“There are two things that will always stick in my mind when I come to think of him. First, the contribution he made as one of the three eminent chiefs in the resolution of the Dagbon crisis.



“It was a blessing for me when I became President to have these eminent chiefs in place to help in the governance of our country. And the history of our country will never forget his contributions and participation in that successful enterprise,” he stated.



“And the second was (contribution to development) the role he played leading to the demand for the creation of Savannah Region. It was his insistence we had the referendum and allowed the people of Savannah to express their preference of choice and ultimately, made it possible for me to sign a Constitutional Instrument that created the Savannah Region. He will always be the founder of Savannah Region”, the President indicated.



Yagbonwura Bore Essa died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Damongo in the Savannah Region. The President donated GH₵100,000, 20 bags of rice, and a bull towards the funeral.



On his part, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril Muhazu, assured the seat of government and Ghanaians of a trouble-free and peaceful transition for the successor to the skin, " because we will there be peace before and after the entire process", the Minister insisted.



According to the Gonja Traditional Council sources, the late King’s successor will perform all traditional rites in the coming weeks to prepare for his enskinment in Damongo.



Present at the Jakpa Palace were representatives of traditional rulers, thus Dagbon, Ashanti Moi, Wa and politicians from across all the political divides and security personnel.