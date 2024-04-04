Yaaba Medical Services launches 10th anniversary celebrations with free health screening

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Yaaba Medical Services, a leading cardiovascular clinic in the country on Thursday, 4 April 2024 launched its 10th anniversary with a number of activities lined up to mark a decade of dedicated service to Ghanaians.



The 10-year anniversary which is themed “Celebrating A Decade of Cardiovascular Care, Mending Hearts and Touching Lives” will see the heart care provision outfit embark on a series of activities including free health screening for the public.



Delivering a speech on behalf of the owners, Dr Gwendolyn Hoedoafia who is the Deputy Medical Director at Yaaba Medical Services paid special tribute to the proprietors, Professor Joseph Atiah Akamah and Mrs Akamah for their vision which culminated in the establishment of the facility.



She also commended the clinic's previous and current staff for their dedicated services and commitment, which has seen the clinic grow from humble beginnings to become one of the country’s premier heart care facilities.



“Our theme, "Celebrating a Decade of Cardiovascular Care, Mending Hearts, and Touching Lives," encapsulates the essence of our mission. It all began with a dream nurtured by Prof. and Mrs. Akamah during their years in the USA. After countless nights of contemplation and fervent prayers, they made the bold decision to return to Ghana and give back to their community.



“In 2014, armed with determination and a relentless drive, they planted the seeds of Yaaba Medical Services. Picture this: a humble rented facility, with Prof. Akamah donning multiple hats as the sole medical practitioner, and the indomitable Madam Clara, who was not only a nurse but also a pharmacist and everything in between.



“Let us not forget the army of volunteer relatives and friends who rallied behind them, providing support in every way imaginable,” she said.



Dr Gwendolyn Hoedoafia also detailed the incredible journey of Yaaba Medical Services from when it was established to its current status as a facility capable of offering heart care services to 5000 persons across the country.



She noted that the evolution and rise of Yaaba Medical Services is indicative of the commitment, sacrifice and dedication which permeates across every level of the clinic.



While taking stock of their rise over the past decade and celebrating it, Dr Gwendolyn Hoedoafia outlined the hard work ahead of the clinic in their bid to save lives and become the preferred destination for heart-related issues in the country.







“From those modest beginnings to what we stand as today, one of Ghana's premier heart care facilities, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through sheer dedication and unwavering commitment, Yaaba Medical Services has grown exponentially. We have transcended boundaries, from serving just 10 patients to now tending to the needs of over 5000 individuals from across Ghana.

“We are proud to offer a comprehensive range of services, including ECGs, Echocardiograms, Exercise stress tests, 24 - 48hrs Holter ECG monitoring, Ambulatory BP monitoring, Pacemaker insertion, and Coronary angiograms with stent insertion. These services have been instrumental in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular conditions, ensuring the well-being of our patients.



“As we look to the future, our goals remain steadfast. We are committed to providing excellent services to our clients, expanding our reach through periodic health screenings at different locations, and rebranding our clinic to make it more comfortable for our patients. Additionally, we aim to establish ECG schools to empower healthcare workers and enhance their skills in cardiac care,” he said.



As part of the launch event, Dr Gwendolyn Hoedoafia offered exhaustive and comprehensive education on heart failure and urged the public to seek help from her outfit whenever they experience some discomfort in their heart.



The event was climaxed with a free medical screening which had hundreds showing up to check the health status.









