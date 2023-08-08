'Yaa Asantewaa's spirit is behind you' - Ejisumanhene endorses Alan Kyerematen's candidature

Politics of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Omanhene of the Ejisu Traditional Area, Oguakro Afrane Okese II, has thrown his weight behind the candidature of Alan Kyerematen in the race for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking during a courtesy call on him at his palace in Ejisu at the start of his constituency campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, on Monday, August 7, 2023, Nana Afranie Okesse II referred to Alan Kyerematen as his 'beloved son of the land.'



The chief also assured him of the unflinching support of his family.



The Omanhene also invoked the spirit of the legendary female warrior, Yaa Asantewaa, to support the bid of Alan, who is a son of the land.



"He is my son and the gods and spirit of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa are behind you," the Ejisumanhene told Alan Kyerematen.



Alan Kyerematen's visit to Ejisu is a significant return to his roots, as the chief's palace was overflowing with people eager to catch a glimpse of him, amid cultural drumming and dancing.



Earlier, the Ejisu township was set agog as throngs of people swarmed the streets with shouts of 'aduro wo su,' 'yedie nie,' in a show of appreciation and support for the aspirant as he walked through to interact with them.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry will hold cluster meetings with executives of all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region between Monday, August 7, and Saturday, August 12, 2023, when he ends his tour of the region.



The NPP holds its super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, to sieve the number of 10 contesting delegates to five.



Those who sail through this process will then compete in a November 4, 2023, delegates congress, where about 300,000 members of the NPP will vote to elect their flagbearer for the general polls of 2024.











