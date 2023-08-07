YMCA youth-led climate project takes action against flooding at Adabraka Market

Health News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: Cedric Dzelu, Contributor

In an inspiring display of community activism and environmental stewardship, a dedicated group of young individuals from the Adabraka community and the YMCA Youth leadership came together to implement a climate change project aimed at tackling flooding in the Adabraka Market.



With heavy rains on the horizon, these passionate youths took matters into their own hands to minimize the impact of flooding and promote a more sustainable future for their community.



Led by the dynamic and visionary Cedric Dzelu, the project lead for the "ATTACK THE FLOOD" project, this initiative demonstrated the power of youth leadership in addressing pressing environmental issues.



Cedric's unwavering commitment and ability to rally fellow young people is instrumental in making this project a reality.



His passion for environmental conservation and community welfare served as a driving force that inspired others to take action.



The collaborative effort extended beyond the youth group, thanks to the invaluable support of Mr. Chubi, the Assemblyman for the area.



Chubi's willingness to work hand in hand with the youth exemplifies the positive outcomes that can arise when local leaders prioritize environmental concerns and engage with passionate citizens.



His involvement showcased a remarkable unity between different segments of the community, all with a shared goal of mitigating the effects of flooding.



The heart of the exercise was the Adabraka Market as part of the overall project which covers the entire Adabraka community, a vibrant hub of economic activity for the community.



Recognizing the potential risks posed by heavy rains, the young activists took it upon themselves to desilt and clean the market area. Armed with shovels, wheelbarrows, and an unyielding determination, they embarked on the task of removing debris and ensuring proper drainage systems.



The impact of their efforts is already evident. By proactively addressing the issue of flooding, these young climate champions have not only reduced the risk of damage to local businesses and livelihoods but have also sent a powerful message about the importance of community-driven environmental initiatives.



Their actions have shown that small steps can lead to significant change, especially when fuelled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision for a better future.



As we applaud the young climate change advocates ably led by Cedric Dzelu the project lead, Dela Coffie, the YMCA Youth President, Goddy Nana Mens the communication officer of the YMCA, Edmond Hyde the community mobilization officer, Aba Doodo YMCA National Youth Vice President, Minnete Mpowe, and express our gratitude to also to Mr. Chubi, the Assemblyman, let us also celebrate the collective efforts of the young participants who dedicated their time and energy to make a positive impact.



The "ATTACK THE FLOOD" project serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals come together to address climate challenges and safeguard their community against environmental threats.



In a world where climate change poses ever-increasing risks, it is heartening to witness the power of grassroots initiatives and the potential for a brighter, more sustainable future.



The actions of these young people remind us that each of us has a role to play in preserving our planet for generations to come.















