Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: GNA

YEFL-GHANA advocates use of mono desks at basic schools

File Photo: YEFL-GHANA

YEFL-GHANA, a local NGO, has called for a shift from the use of dual desks to mono desks in basic schools across the country.



YEFL-GHANA argued that in the era of social distancing and promoting independent learning among pupils in basic schools, reviewing the dual desk system would help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and promote outcomes in basic education.



Mr Abdul Ganiyu Alhassan, Acting Director of YEFL-Ghana, made the call at the second general meeting of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale.



The day's meeting was to brief stakeholders about the achievements of the NRCC.



Mr Alhassan said the use of mono desks at basic schools would provide a conducive, comfortable and functional classroom environment for pupils and students.



He said the call for use of mono desks fit into the government’s response plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it was suitable for managing communicable diseases.



He urged the NRCC to consider the move as necessary since it would lay the pathway for the future where every child would have a desk as well as foster independent work.



Mr Alhassan also appealed to organisations and institutions in education, particularly the GETFund to support and prioritise the production of the mono desks for basic schools.



Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister promised to expedite action by reviewing the dual desk system and other education challenges to consolidate the gains towards quality education.

