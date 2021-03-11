General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Class FM

YEA reacts to its 'Akatsi North Deputy Director' battering his girlfriend to death

The suspect- Philip Caesar Kumah

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has reacted to news reports making rounds that a deputy Director at the Agency has beaten his girlfriend to death.



A statement issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the YEA, Kwasi Afriyie on Thursday, 11 March 2021 said the details provided in the news reports are “not entirely the case”.



Clarifying the issues, the statement noted: “Firstly, the Agency doesn't have any administrative position like a 'Deputy Director' at the District Level, thus there is no position like that.



“Secondly, the suspect Philip Caesar Kumah as a staff engaged on contract to aid in our Monitoring and Evaluation activities in the Akatsi South District (Not Akatsi North).



“Thirdly, his contract has expired and is under review and consideration for renewal”.



The statement also indicated that “Management has gotten to the Volta Regional Director of the Agency who is obtaining detailed information and facts on the matter to inform further actions.



“We wish to so state that, the case is now a criminal matter involving the suspect (privately) and the Ghana Police Service. The Agency will therefore urge all and sundry to allow the law take its course”.



The YEA also condemned the act of violence perpetrated by the suspect, Philip Caesar Kumah and all forms of violence especially against women, adding that, it does not condone such acts.



“We however wish to state categorically that, as an Agency championing the affairs of youth development and empowerment regardless of gender, we vehemently abhor any act of violence, abuse and/or attacks perpetrated against any member of social development especially women.



“The Agency does not countenance miscreant activities and misbehaviour on the part of sny stff at all levels from the Districts to the Headquarters. This has clearly been communicated to all our employees through our code of conduct and work ethics manual and the numerous trainings organised for our staff at very regular periods”.



“Management will duly follow this through, as handled by the Ghana Police Service and thereafter make recommendations to be acted upon by the Chief Executive Officer,” the statement added.



