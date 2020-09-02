General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Xodus communication holds Ghana Insurance Awards

The third edition of Ghana Insurance Awards was held on Saturday, August 26, 2020, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The event was to celebrate the leadership and achievements of insurance industry players.



It is also to promote the growth of the industry through progressive competition, innovation and adherence to the highest professional standards.



In an interview with the Events Director, Richard Abbey Jnr, he said, "in line with Xodus Communication's vision of rewarding industry excellence and creating recognition space, the awards is to foster good corporate governance as well as stimulate distinctive innovations and sustainable growth in terms of insurance premium combined with business profitability".



The awards categories cut across life and non-life companies, reinsurers, brokerage firms, health insurers, actuarial firms among other insurance service providers.



