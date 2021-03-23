World Water Day: Water in 8 out of 10 houses in Ghana contaminated - Report

Health News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The water majority of Ghanaians use for domestic purposes contain faecal matter, according to the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS).



As the world celebrates World Water Day to focus on the importance of freshwater and press for the sustainable management of freshwater resources, the water most Ghanaians use is not safe.



The President for CONIWAS, Yaw Attah Arhin, who disclosed this on Morning Update on TV XYZ said eight (8) out ten (10) Ghanaian households use contaminated water.



He said that was according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted in 2017 and 2018 by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service as part of the Global MICS Programme.



He said according to the survey,” Ghana has at least 80 percent access in terms of safe water” but the difficulty is that the quality of the water is sometimes is not too good.”



“We are told by this same report that…8 out of 10 household water is contaminated with faecal contamination of water,” he added.