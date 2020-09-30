Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: GNA

World Vision presents relief items to 55 pregnant school girls

A representative of World Vision presenting the items to the pregnant teenage girls

World Vision Ghana has presented some relief items to 55 pregnant teenage school girls in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region.



The items include Dettol, detergents, toilet rolls, disposable shaving sticks, sanitary towels, soaps and gift bags, all worth GH¢ 37,136.00



Sponsorship and Protection Officer of the World Vision in the Krachi West District, Mr Samuel Tseganu disclosed that these young girls got pregnant after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He expressed World Vision's continuous support for the vulnerable in the society.



Assistant Director and Representative of the Krachi West District Chief Executive, Mr. Richard Rudolf Kyie also encouraged the pregnant girls to remain focused and determined for a brighter future.





