World Diplomatic Federation honours Nana Obokumatta IX

Nana Obokumatta (2nd r) receiving his award from Mr Rockson

The good works of Nana Obokumatta IX, Chief of Gomoa Dasum and Amankoraahen of Gomoa Akyeampim Traditional Area has duly been recognized by the World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF).



The recognition was in honour of the astute traditional leader and entrepreneur for his contribution towards the economic empowerment and socio-economic transformation of the people in Ghana and the world at large.



The C. E. O of Fantega Shipping Company Limited’s immense contribution to society during the COVID-19 lockdown stirred executives of the reputable organization to accord him the recognition.



And in a ceremony inviting Nana Obokumatta IX to join World Diplomatic Federation as a fellow and a member, WODIF represented by its Communications Strategist Mr Isaac Rockson, presented a trophy to the traditional leader ahead of the main induction ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre scheduled for January 14.



Mr Rockson said “…how he and his elders pulled their efforts to ensure that people were comfortable by way of donations during the COVID-19 lockdown period, we saw the need to present this award to him.



“Today, we are preparing and initiating Nana into WODIF and a Fellow. When you become a member of WODIF, you have privileged and have access to so many things.”



He added “The Federation believes philanthropic initiatives and legacies as demonstrated by Nana will help WODIF so much to represent Ghana, Africa and the World at large. We believe his achievement is unprecedented.



“This award is to usher him into WODIF as an astute businessman and a philanthropist extraordinaire.



On behalf of WODIF’s parent body currently headquartered in Germany, which will soon be moved to the US, we salute you.”



Nana Obokumatta IX in his response said “I never dreamt of it, I never thought of it, to God be the glory, of course, 2020 was not a difficult year, it was a challenging year. This recognition goes to show that whatever one does, people and society monitor.



“It will definitely urge me and my company to do more, I am indeed grateful, humbled and honoured for this recognition. We pray that 2021 will be a good year so we can do more for society.”



On January 14, at the Accra International Conference Centre, top executives of WODIF from the US, Germany will join their Ghanaian counterparts via Zoom to honour high profile personalities like Nana Obokumatta IX.



Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group Limited, who is already a member will be receiving Key to Stonecrest City in Atlanta Georgia, US on January 17, courtesy WODIF.

