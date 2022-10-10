Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Administrative Officers in the Local Government Service are likely to lose their jobs in the coming days, Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has disclosed.



According to him, the Service is taking steps to undertake an exercise to lay off some Administrative Officers because the sector is bloated and the number of Administrative officers in the various Assemblies has resulted in ‘poor quality service delivery’ within the sector, the Chronicle reports.



He further noted how worrying it is that sometimes, such officers numbering up to 10 or more are employed to work in one District or Municipal Assembly alone, leaving a situation where there are more staff than work to be done.



Dr. Ato Arthur disclosed this in a speech read on his behalf at the third National Conference of Ghana National Association of Local Govt Service Administrators (GALGA) at Tamale in the Northern Region recently.



Reacting to this, however, immediate past Secretary of GALGA, Andrew Asare Bediako indicated that the Association will resist any such attempts to dismiss its members from work, the Chronicle reports.



According to him, the Administrative Officers cannot be blamed for over employment considering they have no hand in the employment of Local Government Service workers and therefore should not bear the brunt.



Mr. Asare Bediako further suggested that training workshops are rather organized for Administrative Officers to ensure productivity and enhancement of their skillset.



