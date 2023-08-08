Workers of Agogo South hospital threaten to protest over Owusu–Danso’s reengagement

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Tension is building-up in the Agogo South Hospital also known as Agogo hospital which serve as the Ashanti regional hospital in Kumasi following re-engagement of Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso was in 2017 appointed by President Nana Akufo Addo as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teaching Hospital and was subsequently confirmed the Chief executives officer for the facility with four years mandates of managing day to day affairs of Ghana’s second premier health center.



After serving the facility for 4year term which fell on his retirement age, the government again gave him two more years’ contract extension which ended in 2022.



His retirement led to the government appointing Prof. Dr. Dr. Ochere Addai Mensah former Dean of Student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.