Work on municipal office block for the labour department to commence soon in Atebubu

Regional News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

Work on a single-story office block for the labour department in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality will commence soon in Atebubu.



This came up at a site possession ceremony in Atebubu, where the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Edward Owusu handed over a copy of the building plan to the contractor.



The project which is to be completed in six months will be undertaken by Otensco Construction Company.



Edward Owusu expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Employment and Labor Relations, Ignatius Bafour Awuah for his role in ensuring that the municipality benefits from the project.



He urged the contractor to prepare to work around the clock to ensure that timelines are met.



A formal sod-cutting ceremony for the project is expected to take place soon.