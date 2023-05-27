Work on major projects in Kumawu is still ongoing – Ernest Yaw Anim

Politics of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Kumawu Constituency Ernest Yaw Anim has rebuffed claims that contractors on major projects working in the constituency have left the site after the by-election last Tuesday.



“When you come to Kumawu today; contractors are still on site working. When you get to Besoro, road construction is still ongoing. There are a lot of works ongoing at many other towns in the constituency.” Ernest Yaw Anim, MP-elect for Kumawu Constituency told Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The comments by Ernest Yaw Anim come after the NPP government was accused of halting developmental projects it started a few weeks ago in the area which coincided with the by-election.



The government after the demise of the late MP for Kumawu Philip Basoah started the construction of roads and other important projects. Among them was the Kumawu District Hospital which the NPP had received a backlash from the opposition NDC for abandoning.



Media reports had suggested the government halted projects it started prior to the by-election, which was held on May 23, Tuesday.



However, speaking to Kwame Tanko on Angel FM, Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim insisted that, works are still ongoing on projects the government started before the election adding that, there are still others that are yet to begin.



He also revealed that, within the few weeks before the by-election, the government provided ten boreholes in various communities in his constituency.



“We have provided ten boreholes within the last four weeks. There is going to be construction of a six-unit classroom block for the people of Oyoko and another for the Sekyere community. For the first time in Kumawu, we have gotten a STEM school located at Besoro. The contractor will soon begin work on the project”, Ernest Yaw Anim revealed.



Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP who is now the MP-elect for Kuamwu polled 15,264 of the total votes, Kwasi Amankwaa of the NDC 3,723 votes, Kwaku Duah the first independent candidate polled 2,478 votes while the second independent candidate Kwaku Duah had 62 votes.