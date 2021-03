Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour has resumed after a brief stoppage due to the Covid pandemic and is about 20 percent complete.



The Chinese company undertaking the job confirmed the project is a Habour and not a sea defense project as was being speculated.



The residents who initially refused to move from the construction site have now relocated, paving the way for work to go on smoothly.