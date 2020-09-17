Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Work begins on ruined portions of Bolgatanga-Bawku highway

Work has commenced on the Bolgatanga-Bawku highway at Kubore in the Upper East Region after it was washed off by floods.



The highway became unmotorable and damaged as a result of heavy flooding witnessed on the stretch.



Residents of Kubore had to resort to the use of canoes for their journeys after the road was rendered impassable.



Brazilian construction company, Queiroz Galvao, is currently working on the highway to address the challenge.



The Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), Mr Philip Samwini, told the Daily Graphic in his office in Bolgatanga that work would be expedited to ensure that the road was opened to traffic by the close of day today.



According to him, about 180 heavy-duty trucks filled with goods were parked at both ends of the road because they were unable to continue their journey, necessitating the quick fixing of the road.



“This is because some of the trucks may be carrying perishable goods and this may affect their businesses,” he said.



Mr Samwini said he would be able to provide a better assessment of the situation by Friday, September 18, after the road had been opened to traffic.





