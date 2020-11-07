Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Work begins on Abor Circuit Court complex project in Volta Region

The project has been awarded to construction firm, Admeq Company Limited

Construction work on the Abor Circuit Court in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region is expected to commence today, Saturday November 8, 2020.



The new project is a reaction from the Keta Municipal Assembly to threats from the judicial service that it will be forced to close down the current court due to the dilapidated nature of its structures.



According to the MCE for Keta, Godwin Edudzi Effah, the current court building has developed cracks and roofing leakages which does not befit the dispensation of justice.



He described the facility as ‘disaster in waiting’.



He said, “The Judicial Service officials wanted to close down the Able Circuit Court due to its dilapidated state. In fact, the court is not befitting the Municipality. The roofing sheets are old and leak when it rains”.



“I see that structure as a disaster in waiting and it will be sad that people eventually loose their lives when seeking for justice there before we would rush to do the right thing. It’s the reason we have responded by cutting sod for the commencement of work on a new facility for the court,” the MCE told journalists at a sod-cutting ceremony on Monday, 2nd November, 2020.



The project which has been awarded to construction firm, Admeq Company Limited, would cost GH¢870,000 and is expected to be completed within the next five months.



The modern court complex when completed, would have ancillary facilities that will include Alternative Dispute Resolution unit, Judge’s chamber, secretary’s office and washrooms.





