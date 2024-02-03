Wontumi vs. Kokosohene: Let Antoa kill whoever is guilty and stop destroying NPP – Ashanti Regional Minister

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has decried the conduct of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Otumfuo’s Kokosohene Nana Kwaku Duah, describing their recent feud as detrimental to the party’s cohesion.



Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, the minister underscored the need to utilise internal party structures in resolving disagreements.



He noted that the dragging of Manhyia Palace into the altercation between Wontumi and Kokosohene who is a constituency Council of Elders chairman, could spell doom for the NPP.



“What are we doing? It is NPP that you are destroying; it is not an individual. That is the misatake we are making. Maybe your target is an individual but he is not the one you are destroying; it is the party. So why then don’t you use party structures to resolve your case?” he stated.



On the issue of a curse placed on Kokosohene by Chairman Wontumi, the minister reproached the two to allow the gods deal with whoever is guilty if they are bent on dragging the matter.



"If you have gone to Antoa and the curse has not been overturned allow the matter to rest and let whoever dies die. Is this an issue?



"If the curse will work and the person who evoked it is guilty let him die and if the other party is also guilty allow him to die. Resolve any other matter within the party and stop with fighting on radio because you are collapsing the party,” he stated.



Following a recent dispute where Wontumi allegedly cursed the Kokosohene, accusing him of falsely implicating him in derogatory remarks against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the matter was brought to the Manhyia Palace for resolution.



However, the caretakers at the Antoa shrine to whom the curse was directed, are reported to have stated that the issue was not adequately settled at Manhyia, hindering his ability to perform the necessary rituals to lift the curse.



Wontumi and the Kokosohene reportedly visited the shrine to overturn the curse, but conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.



The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP's parliamentary vetting process.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.



However according to Ofori-Atta, the idea of the party’s regional chairman trooping to a shrine does not auger well for a party brand in current times.



