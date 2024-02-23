Wontumi shows off his customised Chevrolet Corvette at NPP NEC meeting

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an emergency meeting to deliberate on the shake-up in the party's leadership in the Parliament of Ghana at the Alisa Hotel on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Present at the meeting were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the national leadership of the NPP, and serving Members of Parliament of the party.



With these personalities gathering in one place, the Alisa Hotel was expected to be filled with some very flashy cars. And yes, the entry and departure of these personalities was a sight to behold.



However, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, stole the show when the party's bigwigs met at the hotel.



Chairman Wontumi drove his customised Chevrolet Corvette to the emergency meeting, as was seen in a video in GhanaWeb's possession.



Some people at the hotel gathered around to admire the Chevrolet Corvette.



After the meeting, Wontumi was seen interacting with some of the attendees before he proceeded to his car and drove off.



Watch the video of Wontumi’s Chevrolet Corvette at the Alisa Hotel below:







