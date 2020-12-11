Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Wontumi saved NPP from an ’embarrassing defeat’ – Group

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A group calling itself ‘The NPP Patriots’ in the Upper East Region has commended the Ashanti Regional Chairman and leadership of the ruling party for “saving the party from an embarrassing defeat”.



According to the group, the ruling party must appreciate the efforts of the regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for once again holding the forth for the NPP in the just ended elections.



In a statement issued and signed by Chairman of the group, Tufeiru Abaloga and Spokesperson, Sandiku Salaam, the group praised Chairman Wontumi for his ability to mobilise electorates in the Ashanti Region to cast their ballots for the party.



“Once again we have the region and its leadership to thank for their splendid performance; they have proven once again that Ashanti Region is the heart of the party, without you where will our party be,” the group opined.



The Upper East NPP Patriots also commended their northern folks for their overwhelming endorsement in the Parliamentary elections, adding that they have truly shown love and appreciation to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



“We northerners have demonstrated that we appreciate all the good things you did for us; talk of PFJ, Free SHS, 1 Village, One Dam etc. We are ever ready to support the party in all future elections.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.