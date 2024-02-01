Wontumi fails to reverse curse on Kokosohene at Antoa; case likely to go back to Manhyia - Report

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

There was no show at Antoa on February 1, 2024, when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi went to Antoa Nyamaa, to reverse the curse he pronounced on the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah and his immediate family, host of afternoon political show on NEAT FM, Adakabri Frimpong Manso has revealed.



This followed a disagreement that ensued after the disputants in the case, Wontumi and Nana Kwaku Duah presented themselves at the shrine house of the deity for arbitration and rituals to release them from the deity's oath.



No witness:



While Wontumi insisted that he never uttered any derogatory comments against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Kokosohene maintained his earlier statement that indeed the regional chairman disrespected Otumfuo with some unprintable words.



In addition, the caretakers of the deity explained that since no witness was called to testify in the case at the Kumasi Traditional Council, the matter cannot be said to have been properly adjudicated upon.



Consequently, the caretakers ruled that the gods could not allow the reversal of the curse to take place, and therefore dissolved the meeting.



This means the matter is likely to go back to Manhyia for another hearing.



Rituals:



The rituals would have involved Wontumi, who invoked the river deity, carried an earthenware pot, and paraded through the streets of the Antoa township barefooted, with women hooting at him.



He would also have gone to the riverside to spiritually wash and cleanse himself of any punishment that would have come on him as a result of invoking the deity.



Arrival:



On February 1, 2023, Wontumi, accompanied by some party leaders in the region, arrived at Antoa to undertake the rituals in the presence of some representatives from the Manhyia Palace, but the rituals could not be performed as planned.