Wontumi calls for presidential debate between Bawumia and Mahama

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has called for a presidential debate between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Wontumi, he is willing to offer his TV stations to televise the said debate between the NPP flagbearer and Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an interview on Movement TV, Wontumi, stated that the debate will resolve any doubts about the competencies of the two candidates.



“I own Wontumi TV in Kumasi. I own Movement TV in Accra. I own Western Diamond in Takoradi. I can’t wait for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama to debate and for everybody to listen to them on what you have done and what you want to do.



“It is not about talking. It is too cheap, for people to do propaganda. We can't wait for them to sit down like this to debate, so after today, we are calling, as a chairman of all these media.



“I am calling for debate between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, on our network for people to see…when they select their running mates, we will also call on them to debate as well and Ghanaians will realize that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a God-given gift,” he said.



John Mahama, previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election.



He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election, but has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 polls with Bawumia as his main contender.







