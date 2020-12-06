General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Wontumi arrest video false – NPP

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The ruling New Patriotic Party has denied claims that its Ashanti regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has been arrested over electoral malpractices.



A video on circulation on social media suggests the maverick politician has been picked up by the police for printing ballot papers.



However, a statement from the Ashanti regional branch of the party said: “We wish to unequivocally that Chairman Wontumi has not been arrested neither has he engaged in any printing of ballot papers as being speculated.



The fact of the matter is that the said incident being shared on social media by known members of the opposition National Democratic Congress happened in 2016”.



Below are details of the statement



STATEMENT BY THE ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE NPP ON A SUPPOSED VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA



The attention of the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been drawn to a supposed video circulating on social media suggesting that our Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has been arrested for allegedly printing ballot papers at a hideout in Kumasi.



We wish to unequivocally that Chairman Wontumi has not been arrested neither has he engaged in any printing of ballot papers as being speculated.



The fact of the matter is that the said incident being shared on social media by known members of the opposition National Democratic Congress happened in 2016.



It was rather Chairman Wontumi, then in opposition who led the police to discover a clandestine operation by some elements of the then ruling NDC who were secretly thumbprinting ballot papers at a Hotel located at TUC, a suburb of Kumasi.



We therefore urge the public to treat the information with utmost contempt it deserves.



Our Regional Chairman is currently at Ejura canvassing for votes for the ruling party.



Signed



Andy Owusu



Special Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.