General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: GNA

Women with mental health conditions need equal opportunities

File photo of a mentally ill woman

Cecilia Fofo Ashaley, Programmes Assistant, Basic Needs Ghana, says equal opportunities should be given to women with mental health conditions and disabilities as the world marked this year’s International Women’s Day.



Madam Ashaley in an interview with GNA, said such women needed empowerment and attention and not neglect.



“When it comes to women with mental health conditions and disabilities, be it psychosocial, physical or intellectual disabilities that part is being neglected for sometimes now, and I think they need attention, chances and support in the work places, society and any other platforms,” she said.



Madam Ashaley said women with such conditions were mostly deprived of basic social amenities, and said government interventions must be targeted at those.



She urged young ladies to use their time and resources judiciously and avoid the temptation to spend their life on social media.



“So if you are slaying not just in dressing, doing nails, doing your hair, the Brazilian hair, taking pictures putting them on your social media pages alone, and all those things, you can slay in an empowerment way.



”So the channel that young ladies use in slaying, they can slay influential, positively that will benefit not just them but other young girls as well,” she added.