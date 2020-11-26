General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Women should be given the chance to run the affairs of the country – Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Madam Bridget Dzogbenuku, for taking the bold step to contest the Presidential seat in the upcoming elections.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who spoke about the positive role women can play in Ghana’s politics and governance stated that they could do more if they are allowed to lead the country.



He added that “women like men are equally capable of running the affairs of the state smoothly and effectively and therefore must be given the same opportunity that often goes to their male counterparts”.



The Asantehene made this advocacy when the flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Madam Bridget Dzogbenuku called on him at his Manhyia Palace during the PPP’s tour in the Ashanti Region.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after receiving them at his Palace used to opportunity to commend her for the boldness and urged other young females in the country to follow in her footsteps and challenge the status quo.

